IPOH: A total of 19,012 Heads of Household (KIR/Ketua Isi Rumah) have received the KAD Perak Sejahtera (KPS) assistance so far, which is part of the state’s efforts to help the low-income group.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the initiative, introduced in 2019, was to ensure that the B40, poor and hardcore poor groups could meet basic food needs.

“This KPS can be used at 291 registered panel shops and supermarkets, with a total value of RM1,200 per year or RM100 per month for each recipient.

“A total of 1,002 new applications have been received this time and 915 applications have been approved, with the highest number received from Kinta District involving 430 applications,” he said at a press conference after launching the ceremony for KPS assistance handover at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

Saarani said Perak is targeting 20,000 recipients under the initiative.

“We are committed to ensuring that this KPS programme continues to benefit those who are truly in need,” he added.