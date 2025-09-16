Over 2,000 entrepreneurs benefit from Maju Usahawan MADANI 2025 programme

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,257 entrepreneurs nationwide have benefited from the Maju Usahawan MADANI (MUM) 2025 programme organised by the Centre for Entrepreneur Development and Research (CEDAR).

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan revealed that women entrepreneurs dominated participation with 1,674 entries.

Women’s participation in the programme was three times higher than male entrepreneurs who recorded only 583 participants.

Ramanan expressed hope that more male entrepreneurs would join this government initiative in the future.

The MUM programme offers entrepreneurs opportunities to learn business growth strategies including cost savings, digitalisation and artificial intelligence technology.

Ramanan expressed confidence that the MUM platform would produce more technology-savvy entrepreneurs leveraging digitalisation in their businesses.

The programme also involves learning credit management strategies, e-invoicing and environmental, social and governance practices.

CEDAR, a subsidiary of SME Bank, aims to recruit 3,000 entrepreneurs nationwide for the MUM programme this year. – Bernama