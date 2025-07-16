Over 2,460 domestic violence cases recorded in Malaysia Jan-April 2024

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 2,467 domestic violence cases were reported across Malaysia between January and April this year, according to Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She highlighted that housewives remain the most vulnerable group, though many victims may not recognise emotional or psychological abuse.

Noraini explained that domestic violence extends beyond physical harm, with emotional manipulation and “reverse psychology” tactics often employed by perpetrators.

“Most abuse is committed by those closest to the victim, including family members,“ she said during the Women’s Wellbeing Advocacy Programme @ Domestic Violence (Aku Wanita @ KRT) launch.

In Terengganu alone, 104 cases were recorded during the same period, a slight decline from 130 cases in 2023. Despite the drop, Noraini stressed that the numbers remain concerning.

To combat the issue, the ministry has introduced initiatives like the Aku Wanita @ KRT Programme, which engages communities through expert discussions and survivor testimonials.

The programme also includes “K-Chat,“ a psychological intervention session where survivors receive group counseling from trained professionals.

“These efforts aim to help victims understand and overcome trauma while preventing future cases,“ Noraini added. - Bernama