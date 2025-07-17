7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska, tsunami warning withdrawn

LOS ANGELES: A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, prompting a tsunami warning that was later canceled. The tremor occurred at approximately 12:37 local time, with its epicenter located 54 miles south of Sand Point.

The US Geological Survey reported the quake had a shallow depth of 12.5 miles. Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula but later downgraded it to an advisory before withdrawing it entirely.

“The Tsunami Advisory is canceled for the coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula,“ said the National Tsunami Warning Center. A minor tsunami wave of 0.2 feet was recorded at Sand Point.

The earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks, the strongest measuring 5.2 in magnitude. Residents were advised to remain cautious. “Do not re-occupy hazard zones until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so,“ the NTWC warned.

Alaska, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to seismic activity. The state experienced a devastating 9.2-magnitude quake in 1964, the strongest in North American history. More recently, a 7.2-magnitude tremor in 2023 caused no major damage - AFP