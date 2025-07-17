Melaka to launch Smart AI Tourism for enhanced visitor experience

MELAKA: The state government will roll out its Smart AI Tourism initiative this September, integrating artificial intelligence to improve tourist navigation and engagement.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the project aims to elevate Melaka’s digital tourism ecosystem by offering interactive, multilingual assistance for visitors.

Speaking at the Melaka Telecommunication Appreciation and Synergy Night, Ab Rauf highlighted the system’s ability to replace traditional signboards with dynamic QR codes for real-time translations and enriched digital content.

“This initiative will serve as both a guide and interpreter in multiple languages, helping to highlight Melaka’s rich history and tourist hotspots,“ he said.

The event also marked a collaboration between Melaka ICT Holdings and three telecom giants—Rohas Euco Industries, Maxis Broadband, and U Mobile—to support the initiative.

The Smart AI Tourism platform will link to the state’s official tourism website, providing deeper insights into attractions.

Additionally, Ab Rauf noted Melaka’s strong 4G (99.97%) and 5G (89.7%) coverage in populated areas, with broadband speeds averaging 121 Mbps.

The state targets full 4G and 5G coverage by 2027. - Bernama