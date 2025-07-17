Rhine-Ruhr 2025 WUG opening highlights culture and unity

THE Rhine-Ruhr 2025 World University Games (WUG) began with a heartfelt opening ceremony at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena, blending cultural heritage with modern performances.

The event, lasting around three hours, focused on unity and hope through sport, avoiding excessive spectacle for a more meaningful experience.

Athletes and officials from over 150 nations marched proudly into the stadium, including Malaysia’s contingent dressed in traditional blue attire.

Men wore baju Melayu with samping and tengkolok, while women showcased elegance in baju kurung, reflecting Eastern grace.

Germany’s Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Barbel Bas, officially opened the Games, met with enthusiastic applause.

The ceremony included the raising of the FISU flag, the athletes’ oath, and the lighting of the cauldron by a former German athlete and a rising sports star.

A total of 19 sports will be contested, offering 234 gold medals. Malaysia, aiming for seven medals, has sent 64 athletes competing in artistic gymnastics, badminton, archery, athletics, swimming, and taekwondo.

The Games will run until July 27. - Bernama