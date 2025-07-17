Fire destroys main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Belgium

BRUSSELS: A fire completely destroyed the main stage of the Tomorrowland music festival near Antwerp on Wednesday, just one day before the event was set to welcome thousands of electronic dance music fans.

Organisers confirmed no injuries occurred and assured attendees that the festival would continue as scheduled over the next two weekends.

Around 100,000 participants are expected in Boom, a town located 16 kilometres south of Antwerp, with many planning to stay at the festival’s “DreamVille” campsite, which will open as planned on Thursday.

The festival, known for its high-profile DJ lineup, will still feature performances by artists such as David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Armin Van Buuren, and Charlotte de Witte. Two-thirds of the performances were originally scheduled for the now-destroyed “Main Stage” and the “Freedom Stage.”

Hundreds of firefighters worked to contain the blaze, and Antwerp prosecutors have launched an investigation, though early indications suggest the fire was accidental.

Tomorrowland, founded 20 years ago by two Belgian brothers, has grown into a globally recognised brand, with additional winter editions held in France’s Alpe d’Huez and Brazil. - AFP