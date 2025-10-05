SIBU: More than 3,000 people from Sarawak’s B40 low-income group have obtained probationary motorcycle licences this year under a government assistance programme to improve mobility and safety.

State Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Norizan Jili said the MyLesen initiative has helped 3,708 individuals secure Class B2 Probationary Driving Licences (PDL). Of these, 1,650 participants came from the Lanang parliamentary constituency alone.

At the programme’s closing ceremony at SMK Sacred Heart Hall today, he said the department planned to expand the initiative further, noting that 13,370 people benefited from it last year.

Lanang Member of Parliament and Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng officiated the event.

Norizan noted that MyLesen is part of the Transport Ministry’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive, designed to help low-income individuals access affordable licensing while promoting road safety and legal awareness.

He added that the programme also supports the national goal of halving road accident fatalities by equipping participants with basic traffic discipline and compliance skills to improve their day-to-day lives.

He also urged participants to drive responsibly, follow traffic laws and assist JPJ by reporting vehicles with non-compliant number plates through the MyJPJ app.