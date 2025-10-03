Over 30,000 entrepreneurs receive RM816 million financing via TEKUN

KOTA BELUD: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives has disbursed RM816 million in financing to more than 30,000 entrepreneurs nationwide through TEKUN Nasional between January and September this year.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick revealed that RM95 million of this total was specifically channelled to 4,150 entrepreneurs in Sabah.

He further detailed that Kota Belud district alone received RM9.1 million in financing distributed to 287 entrepreneurs during the same period.

Ewon expressed pride in the Tamu Entrepreneur Financing Scheme which he introduced in 2023 specifically for Tamu entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak.

This scheme has demonstrated an excellent loan repayment rate with a non-performing loan ratio of only 0.5%.

The minister emphasised that this performance demonstrates entrepreneurs’ accountability in managing their financing responsibly.

He made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the TEKUN Nasional and KUSKOP entrepreneur financing briefing for the Taginambur area.

TEKUN Nasional managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Adam Abdul Ghani was also present at the event.

Ewon confirmed he has submitted a proposal for special programmes for communities and entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak to continue under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

He highlighted that small and medium enterprises and micro-industries play a crucial role as the backbone of the nation’s economic development. – Bernama