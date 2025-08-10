Over 38,000 MSMEs digitalised with RM89.6m Madani grant in 2024

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 38,804 micro, small and medium enterprises across Malaysia have undergone digital transformation through the Madani MSME Digital Grant programme this year.

The initiative has approved funding worth RM89.6 million to support businesses in adopting digital solutions.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed that 2,838 of these beneficiaries were clinics and pharmacies, accounting for nearly 19% of such premises nationwide according to Malaysian Medical Association data.

“This success proves the grant’s effectiveness in helping MSMEs embrace digital services,“ Teo said during the GDPM Fest 2025 press conference.

The government allocated RM90 million for the programme in 2024 through telecommunications providers, with almost the entire sum being fully utilised.

For this year’s expansion, the Finance Ministry has approved an additional RM50 million, including RM30 million routed through telcos to MCMC.

“This funding shows our ongoing commitment to digitalisation as a key component of the 13th Malaysia Plan,“ Teo emphasised.

The GDPM Fest 2025 event highlights efforts to ensure healthcare MSMEs keep pace with technological progress according to the deputy minister.

Teo described the initiative as crucial for developing an efficient and inclusive digital healthcare ecosystem.

The roadshow will continue in Kuantan and Kota Kinabalu with support from multiple partners including banks, medical associations and telcos.

“We encourage more private clinics and pharmacies to utilise this grant for their digital transformation,“ Teo concluded. – Bernama