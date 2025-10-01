Over 50% of breast cancer cases in Malaysia detected at late stages, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: More than 50% of breast cancer cases in Malaysia are detected at late stages, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He revealed that 50.5% of cases are diagnosed at stages three and four based on Ministry of Health data.

The number of breast cancer cases has shown significant increase since 2007, with 18,206 new cases recorded between 2007 and 2011.

This was followed by 21,634 cases between 2012 and 2016, while the highest surge was recorded from 2017 to 2021 with 29,534 cases.

“This data is taken every five years, and for 2022 to 2023, (even though the data is incomplete) 12,820 cases were reported,“ he said at a press conference after launching Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The ministry is targeting at least 20,000 women aged 30 and above to undergo screening from October to December this year through planned screening activities.

This includes clinical breast examinations for women aged 30 to over 60, especially the B40 group, and referrals for free mammograms.

“Community breast cancer screenings will also be held at 83 locations throughout Malaysia, including at 20 panel hospitals of the National Cancer Society of Malaysia across 12 states,“ he said.

The Mammogram Screening Tour using the UniSZA Trailer will also be conducted in collaboration with NCSM, which includes a comprehensive screening programme covering colorectal, cervical, prostate, and lung cancers.

He said the initiative would expand the reach of breast cancer screening and increase early detection.

Early detection allows for early treatment initiation, which not only saves lives but also enhances the quality of life for patients.

Dzulkefly said this effort requires close cooperation from all parties including MOH, NGOs, the private sector, media, and the community.

The cooperation aims to expand screening and treatment reach while supporting the Global Breast Cancer Initiative goals of increasing awareness and early detection.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 carries the theme ‘United for Women: Spread Awareness, Save Lives’.

This aligns with the World Cancer Day 2025-2027 theme, ‘Uniting our Voices and Taking Action,‘ emphasising unity and cooperation in the fight against cancer.

Pink October is a global awareness campaign held every October to educate about breast cancer and encourage early screening. – Bernama