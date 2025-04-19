Over 50,000 attend Melaka CM’s Aidilfitri Open House

ALOR GAJAH: Over 50,000 people braved the rain to attend the Melaka Chief Minister’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House at Villa D’Acqua Kampung Pulau here today.

The event, which began at 3 pm, was enlivened by the presence of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, along with several Federal and state leaders.

Also present was Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that, despite the rain, the presence of people of various races at the open house served as an indicator of a stable government that has finally delivered in the form of unity and harmony.

“We can see not only the Malays but also Indians and Chinese coming together to celebrate the festive occasion despite the rain.

“Visitors were not only treated to a variety of food and beverages from the 70 booths and 10 food trucks but were also entertained by popular artistes like Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Datuk Awie, Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Datuk Nash as well as Azlan and The Typewriter,” he told reporters here today.