Over 5,600 occupational safety cases recorded among MOH staff in 2024

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Health recorded a total of 5,617 occupational safety and health cases involving its staff last year.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad revealed that 2,836 cases involved workplace and commuting accidents while 1,687 cases were related to needlestick injuries.

The remaining cases involved other occupational diseases including dermatitis, tuberculosis, and hearing loss caused by excessive noise.

He stated this clearly proves that healthcare workers are constantly exposed to various risks at the workplace.

Dzulkefly emphasised that such risks can be prevented and controlled through effective occupational health management.

He said one important requirement to ensure proper management functioning is the provision of dedicated occupational health services for healthcare workers.

The minister made these remarks when closing the Ministry of Health’s Occupational Safety and Health Day 2025 event at the National Institute of Health in Setia Alam.

Dzulkefly announced that the newly launched Occupational Health Service Guidelines at MOH Facilities are highly timely to strengthen occupational health management.

He described the guidelines as a vital pillar in reinforcing occupational health services for nearly 300,000 MOH staff.

The guidelines will protect staff exposed to biological, chemical, physical, ergonomic, and psychosocial risks.

Dzulkefly confirmed that MOH’s Occupational Health Services now cover 61 health facilities nationwide.

He noted that 57 of these facilities are staffed with Occupational Health Doctors specifically assigned to carry out core service functions.

The capacity was further enhanced by clinical assets comprising 28 audiometer units with 17 centres recognised as Audiometric Test Centres.

Additionally, 37 spirometer units have been deployed to support occupational health services.

Dzulkefly revealed that the Occupational Health Service is integrated with the Lung Health Initiative using artificial intelligence-based chest X-ray technology.

This initiative enables early detection of work-related lung diseases such as tuberculosis and lung cancer.

The technology has been implemented at seven health clinics and will expand to 150 clinics by 2026.

The two-day Occupational Safety and Health Day 2025 brought together over 500 participants comprising healthcare workers and policymakers.

Participants included academics and strategic partners from across the country focusing on technological innovation.

The event featured the theme “Revolutionising Occupational Safety and Health: The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Digitalisation in the Workplace.”

Plenary sessions covered prevention of needlestick injuries and legal aspects of occupational safety and health.

Other sessions explored the use of AI data analytics, laboratory safety, and occupational safety promotion skills training.

An exhibition featured 18 booths from various stakeholders showcasing safety innovations and practices. – Bernama