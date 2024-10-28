Over 66,000 responders ready for Northeast Monsoon season - KDN

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 66,042 personnel from three agencies under the Home Ministry (KDN) are on high alert as they prepare for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL), which is anticipated to begin early next month.

According to a statement from KDN today, this figure comprises members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), alongside 10,540 various types of assets.

“Specifically, PDRM will deploy 17,216 personnel along with 9,936 assets; RELA will contribute 47,100 members and 457 assets; and MMEA will have 1,726 personnel and 147 assets ready to be mobilised across the country.

“Their responsibilities will include evacuating victims, maintaining security and traffic control at disaster sites, patrolling and monitoring high-risk areas, assisting at temporary evacuation centres, managing operations at the forward supply base, conducting search and rescue missions and overseeing post-flood recovery efforts,” the statement read.

The statement further noted that the MTL typically brings heavy rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flooding and flash floods in affected areas.

In this regard, KDN advises those living in flood-prone areas to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate risks.

“The Ministry also urges the public to heed the authorities’ instructions to ensure smooth rescue and relief operations for flood victims,” the statement added.

For the latest updates on flood conditions, the public can reach out to PDRM’S Malaysian Control Centre at 03-2266 3333 / 03-2266 3444 / 03-2266 3451, or call MERS 999 for emergency assistance. More information can also be found at www.portalbencana.nadma.gov.my.

Previously, Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) Deputy Director-General (Strategic) Ambun Dindang informed that the 2024/2025 MTL is expected to commence in November and last until March 2025, with predictions of four to six episodes of sustained heavy rainfall during this timeframe.

Ambun said heavy rainfall is forecast for Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang from November to December 2024, while Johor, Sabah and Sarawak may experience similar conditions from December to January 2025.