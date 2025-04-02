KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) confirmed 66,574 work accident cases nationwide throughout 2024, a decrease of 2.4 per cent compared to 68,220 cases in 2023.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that of the total, accidents during commuting slightly increased to 33,638 cases in 2024, compared to 33,181 the previous year.

“However, the accident rate per 1,000 Insured Persons showed a decrease of 8.9 per cent for industrial accidents and 1.8 per cent for commuting accident cases, during the same period,” he said in a statement issued by Perkeso today.

Abdul Rahman said this when opening Perkeso’s 2025 Accident Prevention Convention (Cegah 2025) in Bangi, Selangor today.

Meanwhile, Perkeso said it will intensify accident prevention efforts involving 7,000 employers identified as recording the highest number of work-related accidents last year.

It added that this is an increase of 25.4 per cent compared to the 5,582 employers involved in Ops Cegah 2024, which aimed to ensure that the ‘Vision Zero’ or ‘Zero Accident’ approach can be implemented at all employer workplaces and during commuting to work.

“Perkeso always supports the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) programme and the implementation of Ops Cegah, by focusing on employers who record the highest accident rates to ensure the effectiveness of prevention aspects in the workplace,” said Abdul Rahman.

So far, he said 675 OSH programmes have been approved by Perkeso to be implemented by 35 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and institutions, with an allocation of RM4.01 million this year.