JOHOR BAHRU: Over 70 percent of tourism industry operators have expressed their preparedness to welcome tourists from the ASEAN region in anticipation of Malaysia’s chairmanship in 2025.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk P. Manoharan said preparations include showcasing a range of unique attractions to highlight Malaysia’s advantages as a premier Southeast Asia travel destination.

“While many ASEAN countries share similar attractions, such as beaches and cuisine, Malaysia stands out with its rich diversity of cultures.

“Unlike other nations that may have a single majority ethnic group, Malaysia is home to a harmonious blend of communities such as Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans, Ibans, and many others. This cultural harmony is our strength in attracting tourists,“ he added during a media interview today.

He highlighted that the slogan “Malaysia Truly Asia” remains highly relevant for tourism campaigns, as it encapsulates the nation’s unique cultural diversity and identity, providing visitors with a comprehensive experience of Asia’s vibrant heritage.

He also advised travelers to exercise caution when selecting travel packages offered by tour agencies, following reports of tourism package scams.

“For instance, if a package that should cost RM10,000 is being offered for RM2,000, that is suspicious. Verify the details, read reviews, and ensure the offer is genuine before making any payment.

“The same applies when booking accommodations such as homestays to avoid unpleasant experiences. Don’t be easily swayed by deals that seem too good to be true,“ he said.

Malaysia officially assumed the ASEAN chairmanship on Jan 1, this year, following the formal handover from Laos during the closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane on Oct 11, 2024.

Malaysia has previously held the ASEAN chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

Founded on Aug 8, 1967, ASEAN currently comprises 10 Southeast Asian nations: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.