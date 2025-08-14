Over 82,000 immoral social media posts removed by MCMC since 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 82,076 pieces of immoral content on social media were removed by platform providers between January 2022 and July 2025 following requests by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The Ministry of Communications confirmed the removals in a written parliamentary reply to Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit).

The deleted content violated the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and other existing laws.

Among the blocked platforms was the Facebook page Grup Budak-Budak Sekolah Rendah, which contained child sexual abuse material.

The ministry stated that these actions were part of joint enforcement operations, Ops Pedo and Ops Noda, targeting inappropriate digital content.

Content removals depend on platform assessments based on community guidelines and local laws.

The government also restricted apps offering immoral services on Google Play and Apple Store.

However, control over such platforms remains with foreign providers operating outside Malaysia.

During the same period, 37,845 instances of false information and 7,846 posts on sensitive 3R issues were removed.

Politically motivated troll accounts spreading racial and religious tensions were also taken down.

The ministry emphasised that enforcement applies regardless of political affiliation to prevent abuse of free speech.

MCMC collaborates with the Royal Malaysia Police to enforce laws against harmful online content.

Section 233 of the Communications Act penalises misuse of social media to spread false or offensive material. - Bernama