Over RM200,000 worth of goods seized in Labuan as KPDN steps up enforcement

LABUAN: A total of RM224,718.51 worth of goods have been seized here following intensive enforcement actions by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to date this year.

So far, KPDN Labuan has inspected 9,356 business premises across the island, leading to 96 enforcement cases under five different legislations.

KPDN Labuan director Junaidah Arbain said the most common violations involved the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, with 49 cases, followed closely by 31 cases under the Weights and Measures Act 1972.

“Additionally, eight cases were recorded under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, five under the Trade Descriptions Act, and three under the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

“Alongside the seizures, enforcement efforts included the issuance of compounds amounting to RM72,500 and court-imposed fines totalling RM93,500,” she told Bernama today.

KPDN officials also received and resolved all 77 consumer complaints lodged during the same period.

Junaidah said the most frequent grievance involved pricing issues, accounting for 32 complaints.

“KPDN Labuan emphasises that all complaints have been fully investigated and no cases remain pending.

“The ministry reaffirms its commitment to protecting consumer rights and ensuring business compliance, pledging to continue its rigorous enforcement and awareness efforts throughout the year,” she said. - Bernama