MCMC probes misleading post on Royal Institution

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating a misleading Facebook post containing false allegations about the Royal Institution. The post claimed the Conference of Rulers had made a preliminary decision on the Chief Justice appointment, which MCMC stated was unfounded.

In a statement, MCMC said the false content misleads the public and undermines the legal system’s integrity as well as the Royal Institution’s credibility. The individual behind the post was summoned to provide a statement at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters yesterday afternoon.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM500,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both. MCMC also warned the public against spreading false content related to religion, race, or royalty (3R), as it threatens public order and national harmony. - Bernama