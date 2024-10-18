Over RM230m for sports development in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to intensify the development of sports in the country with an allocation of over RM230 million through Budget 2025, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

While presenting the Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today, the Finance Minister said that this allocation covered podium programmes, training, and the Road to Gold initiative, as well as preparations for para athletes for international events, including the 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo.

“We congratulate all athletes who have fought on the Olympic and Paralympic stages. This includes the achievements of Cheah Liek Hou and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who won gold,“ he said.

To support the development of football, Anwar said that RM15 million was allocated to the Harimau Malaya squad, as well as the under-18 and under-13 teams in collaboration with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

“This is to acquire the best coaches, as well as provide the best training sessions and fair rewards to the players,“ he said.

Anwar said that the government had agreed to provide RM20 million to strengthen the e-sports ecosystem, including talent development and upgrading of e-sports, while RM1 million was allocated for the development of cricket.

He said the government proposed income tax exemptions on cash prize rewards received by individual and team athletes through the Sports Victory Prize Scheme provided by the National Sports Council.

“We are proud of the success of the national badminton team, including the women’s doubles Pearly and Thinaah, as well as the men’s doubles Sze Fei and Izzuddin, who have brought honour to the country in various international tournaments.

“I see them reflecting the spirit of unity and our strengths as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society that can fight together and achieve success,“ he said.

To cultivate noble character and address differences among communities, Anwar said that the organisation of programmes to foster a spirit of unity and identity would be increased with an allocation of RM50 million.

Community programmes that nurture the spirit of volunteerism will also be empowered with an allocation of RM150 million.

“This includes collaboration with GLIC/GLC (government-related investment companies or government-linked companies) foundations and NGOs to address public issues, as well as the organising of gotong-royong initiatives by Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG) in all schools nationwide,“ he said.

He also announced a RM50 million fund for the repair and maintenance of registered non-Islamic places of worship across the country.