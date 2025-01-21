KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) has received an allocation of RM93.374 million this year to carry out slope management works across Peninsular Malaysia.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that RM59.885 million had been set aside for new slope repair works at 50 locations.

“In addition, RM29.233 million has been allocated for ongoing projects at 29 locations, RM4.255 million has been set aside for upgrading early landslide warning systems, collecting data, and updating slope hazard risk maps,“ he said at the launch of the 2025 Work Directive Handover Ceremony at his ministry today.

He added that his ministry has received over 500 official requests for slope repair, and 50 locations have been identified and approved for repair works.

“Although the number of approved applications is not large, this is part of phase one implementation. We will monitor and proceed with phase two as necessary,“ he said.

At the event, the 2025 Work Directive for the Slope Maintenance Project on Federal Roads in Peninsular Malaysia was officially handed over to Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd.

Nanta said the company has been appointed as a long-term contractor to assist the government in carrying out slope repair works in accordance with the ministry’s requirements and approvals.

“The Slope Engineering Branch (CKC) of the Public Works Department (PWD) Malaysia has been entrusted as the Project Director to plan, manage, and oversee slope maintenance operations along federal roads in Peninsular Malaysia,“ he said.

He added that the RM200.285 million allocated to the ministry in 2024 was successfully utilised for slope repairs at 166 locations at a cost of RM154.345 million.

“Preventive works were implemented at 20 slope locations with an expenditure of RM24.199 million, while RM21.74 million was used to upgrade early landslide warning systems, collect data, update slope hazard risk maps, and perform routine slope maintenance,“ he added.

He said KKR remains committed to improving infrastructure safety and facilities for the public in order to ensure quality, safe, and comfortable federal road networks that improve citizens’ connectivity, access, and mobility.