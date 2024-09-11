Overcoming adversity: Kedah student shines at UniMAP convocation

ARAU: A deep interest in engineering since childhood was the main driving force behind Mohammad Syafizul Zolkurnin’s success in garnering the Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award.

The 25-year-old from Pantai Merdeka, Kedah, who majored in a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering, said that as a child, he often designed boats and houses using wood. This interest not only reflected his love for engineering but also became the basis of his academic journey.

In addition, the eldest of three brothers said the primary factor in his success was changing his family’s fate for the better. His father works as a factory forklift driver, while his mother is a clerk in a non-governmental organisation.

“It is my responsibility as the eldest child to work hard to achieve success, not only for myself but also to give a better life to my family and repay my parents,“ he told reporters at the 19th UniMAP Convocation Ceremony at Dewan Ilmu, Alam UniMAP Pauh Putra Campus here today.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is the Chancellor of UniMAP, and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, who is the Pro-Chancellor of UniMAP, were present at the convocation ceremony.

Mohammad Syafizul considers it a double success that he received the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award while studying at the diploma level at UniMAP before continuing his Bachelor’s degree.

Among the challenges he faced in completing his Bachelor’s degree was a road accident in 2021, which broke his left hand during the practical training period. However, his determination and interest in engineering strengthened his spirit and helped him complete his studies excellently.

“I aspire to continue my studies to the PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) level and hope to return as a lecturer at UniMAP one day,“ he said.

Mohammad Syafizul also advised other students to work hard, seek help, from lecturers and individuals who can help when faced with problems, and not easily give up.

Meanwhile, he said UniMAP provides quality learning and establishes close relationships with the industry, thus giving students who are about to venture into the working world an advantage.

“UniMAP’s collaboration with the industry provides practical training that is very meaningful for us students not only learning in class but also understanding the real needs of a career in engineering,“ he said.