PAAB allocates RM23.67 million to replace old Kelantan pipelines

KUALA KRAI: Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) has allocated RM23.67 million for the replacement of old pipelines in several areas within this district.

The completed project involved a total length of 23.2 kilometres, covering areas in Kota Bharu Timur, Machang, and Tanah Merah.

This initiative aims to improve water pressure and resolve frequent issues like leaks and pipe bursts, particularly in Kampung Lubok Simpul.

PAAB chairman Datuk Seri Jaseni Maidinsa gave this assurance during the Ramah Mesra Santuni MADANI programme with PAAB at Madrasah Kampung Lubok Simpul.

He also assured the public that PAAB will continue to monitor the water supply in the area and address any issues as they arise.

PAAB launched a new water tank at Madrasah Kampung Lubok Simpul as part of efforts to upgrade the clean water infrastructure in rural areas.

The new water tank, with a capacity of 4,500 litres, was installed in July to provide an alternative water source for the local community.

Kampung Lubok Simpul was selected for this initiative in line with the Prime Minister’s call for more focused corporate social responsibility efforts.

PAAB’s study revealed that residents of Kampung Lubok Simpul often face water supply disruptions due to low pressure and outdated infrastructure.

The new tank will help alleviate this problem, benefiting 124 user accounts, or approximately 500 residents.

Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd now has the capability to supply water via tankers to the new tank at the surau during disruptions from the Pahi Water Treatment Plant.

The main pipeline supplying water to the area was previously made of asbestos cement pipes, which are prone to damage.

This forced AKSB to reduce water pressure, which negatively affected the quality of service for residents.

Local resident Mohd Khairul Anuar expressed his gratitude for PAAB’s efforts, which have resolved water supply issues that have plagued the community for the past 30 years.

Most of the 500 residents here previously depended on retention pond water, which was especially problematic during the monsoon season.

While there was some water supply from AKSB, it didn’t reach all residents due to the low pressure. – Bernama