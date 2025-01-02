PAC schedules five new proceedings for upcoming Parliament session

MELAKA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has scheduled five new proceedings in conjunction with the upcoming Parliament session next week, said its chairman, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

She said the proceedings would cover the development of Kuala Lumpur land under the Federal Territories Department, the Director-General of Lands and Mines Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“Additionally, we will review the proposed leasing of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains under the Transport Ministry, Railway Assets Corporation and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad.

“The management of public airports under the Finance Ministry, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), Khazanah Nasional and the Employees Provident Fund will also be examined.”

Mas Ermieyati, who is also Bersatu Srikandi chief, said this to reporters after officiating the Melaka Bersatu Srikandi Service Centre in Taman Tambak Harmoni here last night.

The Masjid Tanah MP said other proceedings would cover Khazanah Nasional’s domestic investments under the Finance Ministry and the sovereign wealth fund itself.

She added that PAC would look into the rising cost of health insurance premiums, private hospital charges and their impact on public healthcare under the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia.

For the public airport management proceedings, PAC has set terms of reference for its members, addressing all relevant issues, including the delisting of MAHB from Bursa Malaysia, high ticket prices and delays in the resumption of aerotrain services.

“This year, PAC aims to table 25 reports and hold over 150 meetings on matters of public interest and the Auditor-General’s Report, compared to 148 meetings and 22 reports last year.

“About Khazanah Nasional’s loss-making investments, PAC has scheduled a proceeding on its domestic investments to obtain explanations and statements from the sovereign wealth fund,” she said.