Pahang explores solar panels for PR1MA homes

KUANTAN: The Pahang government is considering the installation of solar panels for PR1MA housing projects, Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said.

He said the matter is currently being discussed with Tenaga Nasional Berhad, and if deemed suitable, it will be presented to the Property and Housing Board for approval.

“If approved, we will implement rooftop solar panels for PR1MA homes to reduce the monthly electricity bills for the residents,” he said while winding up the debate on the Pahang 2025 Budget during the state legislative assembly sitting here today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (BN-Tioman), who asked if the state government planned to build PR1MA homes on Pulau Tioman and install solar panels for the housing projects.

Mohammad Fakhruddin also said that the state government plans to develop PR1MA homes in Kampung Tekek in Tioman on a 120-acre plot of land which is currently in the process of obtaining planning approval.

The sitting continues tomorrow.