Pahang formulating Smart City Blueprint 2040

KUANTAN: The Pahang Smart City Blueprint 2040 is being formulated to facilitate systematic urban planning, integrating smart elements into municipal management across the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said that the blueprint would serve as a reference and guide for local authorities (PBT), state-level departments, agencies, and stakeholders in achieving the goal.

“This blueprint will clearly outline the direction for developing a smart city and will serve as a reference for all parties involved in establishing a smart city in Pahang.

“Among the matters emphasised are identifying municipal issues and challenges in the state, determining smart city-related policies, evaluating both the availability of digital infrastructure and community acceptance of smart city development,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the state-level World Town Planning Day 2024 celebration at Swiss-BelHotel here today.

The text of his speech was delivered by State Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff.

Wan Rosdy stated that the blueprint would highlight the need to identify initiatives that could be carried out to cater to the state’s needs.

Speaking at a press conference later, Mohammad Fakhruddin said that the Pahang Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) had received funding from the state government to develop the blueprint, which is expected to be completed next year.

He stated that for the successful establishment of a smart city, seven components must be incorporated into the development plan, namely Smart Government; Smart Economy; Smart People; Smart Living; Smart Mobility; Smart Environment; and Smart Digital Infrastructure; all aimed at making life easier for residents.

“To be a smart city, everything should be accessible online...paying bills and making payments should be seamless. There’s no need to queue or search for parking spaces.

“However, achieving this will take time and requires significant funding to ensure its success. The federal government is also looking at this matter, so we have set 2040 as the target to attain Smart City status,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fakhruddin said the Kuantan City Council (MBK) had submitted its nomination for the Level 2 Smart City rating this year, with the results expected to be announced on Oct 28.

“In addition, five other PBTs in Pahang namely Temerloh, Pekan and Bentong Municipal Councils as well as Lipis and Jerantut District Councils, have submitted their nominations for the Level 1 Smart City rating.

“All these PBTs submitted their respective Smart City Action Plans last July via the national Smart City Platform under the PLANMalaysia headquarters for Smart City rating,” he said.