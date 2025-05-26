KUANTAN: The Pahang Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has foiled an attempt to smuggle cannabis buds worth over RM1.4 million using a courier service to export the illegal substance abroad.

State JKDM director Mohd Asri Seman said 13.74 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds were discovered during three separate operations at the Mail and Courier Centre, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), on May 5.

He said the operations, conducted between 3.10 pm and 3.30 pm, involved the inspection and scanning of several packages which revealed images resembling organic material.

“Further checks uncovered what is believed to be cannabis buds, packed in clear plastic bags, wrapped in pillowcases or clothing, and placed in boxes for international delivery,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Asri said initial investigations suggest that the drugs were sourced from a neighbouring country, repackaged in Malaysia, and sent overseas using a courier company via KLIA.

“We are still determining if the packages are linked to the same syndicate, as the sender addresses differ - two from Terengganu and one from Selangor.

“All the parcels were intended for international destinations. We are also investigating whether the cannabis was meant for direct use or further processing,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.