Pahang launches post-flood mission to Kelantan

KUANTAN: The Pahang government today launched the Pahang Volunteer Post-Flood Assistance Mission to Kelantan as a commitment to humanitarian efforts and social responsibility.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob said the mission involved about 400 volunteers, including staff from state departments, statutory bodies, the Pahang Social Action Council (MTSP) who were assigned to help areas affected by the floods.

He said the focus would be on cleaning up affected houses and schools, as well as distributing aid to communities in need.

“This initiative aims to speed up the recovery process in affected areas by focusing on Tumpat district, which involves the Kampung Sri Bayu area,” he said in a statement.

Zulkifli said the state government’s determination in helping the affected communities, especially in facing the impact of this disaster, was implemented through the cooperation and support of all parties.

In this regard, the state government called on all parties to jointly support this noble initiative for common well-being of the people.