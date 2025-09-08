Pahang Palace denies Tunku Azizah assistance offers via TikTok

KUANTAN: The Pahang Palace has officially denied claims that Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has offered assistance to the public through TikTok or any other social media platform.

This clarification comes after the discovery of a suspicious TikTok account operating under the name “Datuk Muhammad Yusuf” which has been actively deceiving the public by using manipulated AI-generated images of Her Royal Highness.

The palace statement emphasised that this constitutes an irresponsible act of fraud that could damage the reputation of the monarchy institution.

Members of the public are strongly urged to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any information received online to avoid falling for these fraudulent offers circulating on social media.

The palace further advised that anyone contacted by or receiving suspicious messages allegedly from Tengku Ampuan Pahang should immediately report the matter to the relevant authorities. – Bernama