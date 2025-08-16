Pahang PKR restructures leadership council to boost unity

KUANTAN: Pahang PKR has reshaped its State Leadership Council (MPN) after a recent meeting to reinforce the party’s state-level framework.

State chairman Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi stated the updated structure includes professionals, educators, and youth leaders.

“This new line-up also reflects the blend of leaders from different races and religions, embodying the spirit of Malaysia MADANI.”

He emphasised the council’s role in fostering unity and expanding PKR’s influence across Pahang.

Ahmad Farhan highlighted poverty eradication as a priority, aligning with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision.

The state chapter also committed to strengthening ties with Unity Government allies, particularly Pahang UMNO.

Ahmad Farhan, Indera Mahkota division chief, will lead alongside deputy chairman Dr Sim Chon Siang.

Senator Manolan Mohamad, G Sivananda, and Mohd Hafez Harun were named vice-chairmen.

Hilmi Yakap and Sridayu Samsuri were appointed Youth and Women’s chiefs respectively. - Bernama