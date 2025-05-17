Pahang revenue exceeds RM400m so far - MB

KUALA LIPIS: Revenue collection for Pahang has exceeded RM400 million so far, and the state government is on track to repeat last year’s performance of collecting over RM1 billion.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail added that currently this year’s collection was better compared to the previous year.

“This is because we managed to tackle leakages and state government subsidiaries were able to record profits,” he said at a media conference after an FGV event featuring the Pahang Menteri Besar at Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque at Sungai Koyan here this afternoon.

FGV channelled RM80,000 in aid from business zakat to 200 asnaf recipients, with each individual receiving RM300 in cash and SAJI products worth RM50, and also donated RM10,000 to the mosque at today’s event.

Wan Rosdy said the state government’s success stemmed from the close cooperation between all parties, including leaders, civil servants and government agencies in developing Pahang.

“I am very satisfied with what has been achieved, it is not my effort alone but a result of teamwork in the spirit of togetherness,” he said.

On the state’s latest partnership with FGV in the future, he admitted that there were various plans being implemented but cannot be announced before they were finalised.