KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has decreed that the state flag of Pahang be flown at half-mast tomorrow, following the passing of former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Nazri Abu Bakar, in a statement, said the decree by His Royal Highness was a mark of tribute to the late fifth Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“As per the decree of the Sultan of Pahang, the state flag will be flown at half-mast on April 16 (Wednesday) to pay tribute to the late Tun Abdullah, who passed away on April 14,” he said.

Tun Abdullah, 85, passed away at the National Heart Institute at 7.10 pm yesterday and was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque, at 2.30 pm today.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Abdullah served as the Member of Parliament for Kepala Batas from 1978 to 2008. He was Prime Minister from Oct 31, 2003, to April 3, 2009, after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down.