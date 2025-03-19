ROMPIN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called on Muslims to deeply reflect on the true significance of Nuzul Quran to cultivate a distinguished generation that upholds the Quran as a steadfast guide in all aspects of life.

His Royal Highness said such reflection is crucial, especially as Muslims today face an era fraught with challenges and various threats, be they intellectual, ideological, or cultural.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that without steadfast adherence to the teachings of the Quran and sunah, Muslims risk being swept away by the tide of globalisation, which constantly challenges the identity of the Muslim community.

“Therefore, let us collectively embrace a truth that must not be overlooked—that an outstanding Muslim generation can only emerge when they are nurtured and guided by the spirit of the Quran,” he said in his speech at a Nuzul Quran event at Masjid Kampung Sungai Puteri here on Tuesday (March 18).

Also present were the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed confidence that when the hearts of Muslims are fortified by the spirit of the Quran, no threat—no matter how small—can weaken their faith or shake their convictions.

“History has shown that the glory of Islamic civilisation was built by generations who embraced the Quran, understood its meaning, and applied its teachings in their daily lives. However, today we see a growing number of Muslims drifting away from their holy book.

“We are being exposed to extreme and deviant foreign cultures. Let us not be influenced or become a people blind to history and its lessons—return to the Quran,“ he added.