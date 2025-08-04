Pahang Sultan urges people to prioritise road safety

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has reminded the people to always prioritise safety, particularly when on the road.

His Royal Highness said that emphasising safety and exercising caution can help road users avoid any untoward incidents.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed the same hope towards all motorcyclists, urging them to always wear helmets while on the road and to have a valid driving licence,” read a post uploaded on the Kesultanan Pahang’s Facebook page today.

His Royal Highness made the remarks after visiting the family of a fatal accident victim in Kampung Seri Chempaka here yesterday.

Muhammad Hazeem Hazimi Mohd Shamsuddin, 19, died while receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) from severe head injuries sustained when his motorcycle skidded after hitting a pothole along Jalan Kuantan-Cherok Paloh on Friday.