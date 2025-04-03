KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed concern over the air pollution occurring in the Balok Baru area, here.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang, Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya, said His Highness hoped that all residents living in the affected and surrounding areas, especially those with respiratory problems, to be more careful so as not to be directly affected by the air pollution.

Outdoor activities should also be stopped for now to avoid contracting any health problems, including activities involving school students in the area.

“His Highness also reminded the people not to engage in any open burning, especially in the hot and windy weather,“ he said in a statement today.

According to records, the air pollution index (API) reading of 251 in the very unhealthy category was recorded at 2 pm yesterday, believed to be due to a fire in a coconut plantation near the Kuantan-Sungai Ular Bypass Road, here.

However, the API in the area has recorded a decrease to 188, which is in the unhealthy category, as of 9 am this morning.