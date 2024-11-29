Pahang to build apartments for young people, B40

KUANTAN: The Pahang government will build apartments to help young people and low-income earners own homes next year, in line with the mission to ensure that no strata of society in the state is left out from having their own home.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the construction of the apartment, which is under the Pahang Apartment Project, will be implemented in stages, involving every district in the state.

“This is a pilot project and we find that land is becoming scarce. So, with these apartments, for example, could accommodate many living there in one or two acres.

“We have not yet identified the location but what is certain is that it will benefit those in the B40. We will start (with the construction) of one first, expected next year. I have asked PTG (Land and Mines Office) to find a site and so on,” he said.

ALSO READ: Federal govt to launch 23 new affordable housing projects nationwide under 12th MP

He said at a press conference after tabling Budget 2025 themed ‘Prestasi Dipertingkat, Kemakmuran Dipertahan’ at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

When asked whether the ownership of the apartment will be given for free or through the hire purchase method, Wan Rosdy said the state government is still in discussions on the matter.

“The important thing is, (it) makes it easier for the people. We are looking at approach on the length of stay. This is all still under discussion,” he said.

Before that, during the tabling of the 2025 Budget, Wan Rosdy said that 350 units of Pahang People’s Houses Phase 6 would be implemented with a construction cost of RM28.7 million through the allocation of the Pahang Housing and Property Board with the support of an allocation of RM9.45 million from the state government.

ALSO READ: Call for more RMR projects, home ownership support in Budget 2025

“At the same time, the state government will also provide an allocation of RM9.84 million for the purpose of implementing the construction of 120 units of Pahang People’s Houses Phase 6 specifically for the Orang Asli community in Pahang.

“The state government has also agreed to improve the implementation of the People’s Houses by accommodating the increase in the construction cost on houses ranging between RM75,000 to RM80,000,“ he said