KUANTAN: The Pahang government will expand its extreme outdoor activities to produce highly resilient youths, said state Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal.

He added that they have sought the leadership of the Pahang Youth Council to study a module which focuses on this initiative.

“We will have a retreat next month for youth backup leaders and, through this programme, we want to produce youth with high resilience,” he told reporters after launching the Pahang Youth Festival in conjunction with the 2025 National Youth Day celebration here today.

He also upheld the decree of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, for the ‘Mara Lasak’ Programme to be implemented statewide.

He added that they are targeting 1,000 youths to take part in the programme when it is implemented in Jelai early next year.

“The ‘Mara Lasak’ Programme was last implemented in Ulu Dong, Raub, involving a 10-kilometre (km) run through various obstacles, such as forest trails, river crossings and hilly terrain. That first ‘Mara Lasak’ programme was participated by 50 teams, each comprising 10 members,” he said.

Elaborating on the May 16-18 Pahang Youth Festival, Fadzli said this year’s celebration was very encouraging among youths from diverse backgrounds.

“The state government is very serious about implementing such programmes to draw close to as many youths as possible statewide. We have prepared over 50 programmes throughout this festival, involving 13 main segments covering sports, culture, entrepreneurship and so on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Public Service director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said a total of 2,500 participants, comprising civil servants and members of the local community, took part in the 20th Public Service ‘Majlis Amanat Perdana’ (MAPPA XX) Run today.

The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah also joined the programme, which began at 7.30 am.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the MAPPA XX 2025 Run tour series kicked off in Pahang and will continue to be held in Penang (June 28), Sarawak (July 6), Sabah (July 12), Putrajaya (Aug 15) and Johor (Aug 16).

“This programme showcases the healthy lifestyle that needs to be practised by not only civil servants but by everyone in the country,” he said after officiating the launch of the MAPPA XX 2025 Run.