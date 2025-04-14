KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described the passing of the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as an immense loss to the nation.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, Ahmad Zahid described the passing of ‘Pak Lah’ as the loss of a statesman with a noble soul, whose calm leadership and unwavering commitment to prioritising the people’s interests will always be remembered.

“His legacy in laying the groundwork for an administration rooted in integrity and the principles of Islam Hadhari will forever be engraved in our nation’s history.

“Personally, I am deeply affected by his passing. Tun Abdullah was more than just a national leader - he was a mentor and a guiding figure I deeply respected,” he said in a Facebook post, tonight.

Ahmad Zahid also reflected on his early days in public service, sharing that Tun Abdullah had opened many doors, offered guidance, and provided invaluable advice throughout his journey.

“The guidance and trust he extended were pivotal in shaping my journey, and the path I continue to walk today,” Ahmad Zahid said.

“May Allah SWT accept all his good deeds, place him among the righteous, and grant him the eternal reward of paradise.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, also extended his condolences to the family of the late Abdullah via Facebook, echoing the sentiment that the former Prime Minister’s passing is a profound loss for the nation.

“He led the country with a focus on human capital development and the principles of Islam Hadhari. His contributions during his tenure, from Oct 31, 2003, to April 3, 2009, will always be remembered and appreciated,” he said.

Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi passed away at the age of 85 at the National Heart Institute (IJN), at 7.10 pm today.