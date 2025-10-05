Pakistan PM’s Malaysia visit strengthens strategic partnership with trade focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Malaysia signals renewed momentum in the strategic partnership between both nations.

The three-day visit from Sunday to Tuesday focuses on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and emerging sectors.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah said the visit reflects both sides’ strong commitment to deepen collaboration.

“Pakistan and Malaysia are strategic partners,“ he told Bernama in a written interview.

“Our longstanding relations are based on mutual trust and respect, firmly centred in a shared history and common faith.”

The visit follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s historic trip to Pakistan in October 2024.

Syed Ahsan noted that several agreements were signed during that visit to boost trade cooperation.

“Malaysia also opened a trade office in Karachi, showing its serious interest in expanding business ties with Pakistan,“ he said.

Both countries are exploring new cooperation areas including halal industry, information technology and artificial intelligence.

Other potential sectors include agriculture, tourism, education, construction and infrastructure.

The High Commission will host a Business and Investment Conference during the Prime Minister’s visit.

The event will gather nearly 400 top business leaders from both countries representing various sectors.

“It will be a great chance to build partnerships, share ideas, and encourage investment,“ Syed Ahsan said.

Several business-to-business agreements will be signed during the business summit.

This reflects growing interest in joint ventures between private sectors of both countries.

“Pakistan and Malaysia are moving towards a stronger and more economically synergised relationship,“ he added.

Malaysia and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1957.

Their bilateral ties were elevated to Strategic Partnership level in March 2019.

Total trade between both countries reached RM8.07 billion in 2024.

This represents a 25.5% increase compared with 2023 figures.

Malaysia’s key exports to Pakistan include palm oil, petroleum and chemical products.

Major imports from Pakistan comprise agricultural products, textiles and petroleum products. – Bernama