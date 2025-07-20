Pakistani national arrested for DUI after Johor restaurant crash

JOHOR BAHRU: A 45-year-old Pakistani national was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his car into a restaurant on Jalan Riang Utama.

The incident occurred yesterday evening, causing damage to parked motorcycles and another vehicle before the suspect fled.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed that the man was driving a Perodua Kelisa when the accident happened. Traffic police later tracked him down along the Pasir Gudang Highway heading towards Perling.

“He crossed the road, climbed a fence and jumped off a two-metre wall, but was detained shortly after, injured and in a weakened state,” Raub said. The suspect initially ignored police orders before eventually stopping near kilometre 8.

The man was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment, and a blood sample was collected for further investigation. Authorities are probing the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Sections 44(1) and 26(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama