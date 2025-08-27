Defence Ministry pledges full cooperation in Palapes cadet death probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Defence and Malaysian Armed Forces will fully cooperate with authorities investigating the death of Palapes cadet officer Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed their respect for the Shah Alam High Court’s decision ordering exhumation for a second post-mortem.

He gave assurance that the MAF would extend complete cooperation throughout the investigation to ensure justice for Syamsul Haris.

“The Ministry of Defence will continue to monitor the development of this case and leave it entirely to the authorities to complete the investigation in accordance with the prevailing legal principles,“ he stated today.

Syamsul Haris died at Kota Tinggi Hospital on 28 July after training at the Battle Inoculation Shooting Range in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

The 22 year old was buried at Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim Cemetery in Semenyih the following day.

The Shah Alam High Court yesterday directed the exhumation after his mother Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun filed an application on 19 August.

Her application sought both a second post-mortem and an inquest into her son’s death. – Bernama