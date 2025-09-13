Palapes syllabus enhancement underway to be introduced next year

SERDANG: The Reserve Officers’ Training Unit (Palapes) syllabus will be reviewed to provide cadets with a broader and more holistic understanding of national and global issues.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar said the revised syllabus is already being worked on and is expected to be introduced next year.

He stressed that the move is not a complete overhaul but an enhancement to ensure graduates are better prepared beyond specific technical training.

He added that it aims to instil in cadets an understanding of the fundamentals of geopolitical politics and the essence of defence diplomacy.

“Hopefully, when they go out, wherever they are, they will serve as instruments to drive change,” he told reporters after the 43rd Royal Commissioning Ceremony for Public Universities Palapes cadet officers at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

On the commissioning of 1,927 Palapes cadet officers, Mohd Nizam described the ceremony as a success.

He emphasised its role as a melting pot for preparing the nation’s future leaders.

He said Palapes was never intended solely to channel graduates into the Armed Forces.

He noted that on average only seven to eight per cent of cadets eventually enlist while the majority pursue careers in other sectors.

“They are the catalysts of change. What we want is for them to unleash their potential outside. We hope Palapes will continue to serve as that platform for the country,” he said.

On September 7, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari reportedly said that Palapes’ syllabus will undergo review to ensure the training module remains relevant to current needs.

He said the Defence Ministry will work closely with the Higher Education Ministry to update Palapes’ syllabus and training modules.

Palapes is a military training programme designed for undergraduates intending to commission them as reserve officers in the Armed Forces. – Bernama