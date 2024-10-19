Palm oil co-operative management company charged with failing to deposit over RM9m

KUALA LUMPUR: A management company overseeing a palm oil co-operative scheme was charged in the Sessions Court here last Tuesday for failing to deposit RM9,647,971.71 into the group’s reserve fund trust account last year.

In a statement today, the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) reported that East West Horizon Plantation Berhad (EWHPB), represented by Jessie Tang, pleaded not guilty to the charge read before Judge Norina Zainol Abidin.

According to the charge sheet, EWHPB, which operates a palm oil co-operative scheme in Sabah known as the East-West Horizon Planter’s Scheme (EWHPS), failed to comply with Clause 20.1 of the Trust Deed dated Dec 24, 2012, read in conjunction with the Second Supplemental Trust Deed dated Jan 23, 2015.

EWHPB was charged with failing to deposit the specified funds into the Reserve Fund Trust Account belonging to the trustee, Pacific Trustee Berhad, between Jan 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

The funds were intended for the 2023 first-quarter payments of the monthly net return for the scheme’s investors.

EWHPB was charged under Section 45(2) of the Interest Schemes Act 2016, which prescribes a maximum prison sentence of three years, a fine not exceeding RM500,000, or both upon conviction.

According to SSM, the court did not impose any bail on Jessie and agreed to the prosecution’s request to combine this case with two others that were charged on Sept 12.

SSM advised the public to remain vigilant and seek further information and verification from it or other enforcement agencies regarding any suspicious investment schemes or interests offered by any company or business.