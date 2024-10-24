Pantai Esen pollution: NRES awaiting Chemistry Dept report for cause

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change (NRES) is still awaiting a report from the Chemistry Department to determine the cause of the pollution at Pantai Esen, Penang.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said several samples were taken from three locations on the beach last Monday for analysis.

“The samples have been submitted to the Chemistry Department for analysis to identify the cause of the pollution. Until the results are out, I cannot comment on anything,“ he told reporters during an engagement session with the Association of Development Financial Institutions of Malaysia (ADFIM) at Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas) today.

Earlier, the media reported that Pantai Esen was covered in muddy sludge, emitting a foul odour, and its waters had turned blackish, suspected to be linked to a nearby reclamation project.

The pollution has reportedly affected water sports operators and visitors to the area.

Commenting on the engagement session, Nik Nazmi emphasised its importance as it allows the government to discuss financial constraints with development financial institutions (DFIs) in efforts to ensure environmental sustainability in Malaysia.

“In terms of the transition—whether it’s related to energy, conservation, biodiversity, or addressing pollution—financial issues are crucial because the government has limitations in funding these efforts.

“The private sector, on the other hand, tends to be more risk-averse and considers market calculations in their decisions. So, in this context, engagement with DFIs becomes highly relevant to secure financing for sustainability,“ he explained.

Earlier, during the engagement session, he witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ADFIM and auctusESG Private Limited, an advisory firm specialising in sustainable finance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and climate transition in India.

ADFIM was represented by its secretary-general, Mohd Prasad Hanif, while auctusESG was represented by its founder and managing director, Namita Vikas.

The MoU is a collaboration between ADFIM and auctusESG to leverage their collective expertise and experience to provide services enabling DFIs in Malaysia to drive green initiatives within the financial sector.