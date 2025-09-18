Paramedic Practitioners Bill under AGC review for Parliament tabling

KOTA BHARU: The proposed Paramedic Practitioners Bill remains under review by the Attorney General’s Chambers before progressing to Cabinet consideration.

Ministry of Health deputy secretary-general (Finance) Datuk Seri Zahrul Hakim confirmed the legislative process during his officiation of the National Union of Medical Assistants conference.

He stated that the Medical Practice Division has completed engagement sessions to modernise the 40-year-old Medical Assistants (Registration) Act 1977.

New clauses relevant to contemporary medical assistant practices will strengthen the profession through this legislative update.

Zahrul anticipates parliamentary tabling during the first or second quarter of 2025 following Cabinet approval.

He emphasised the bill’s importance in recognising medical assistants as dedicated frontline healthcare workers.

Regarding monsoon preparations, Zahrul confirmed all health facilities must follow flood season operating procedures.

The ministry will ensure adequate medical supplies and logistics to maintain service delivery in flood-affected areas.

Cooperation continues with the National Disaster Management Agency and other relevant bodies for emergency response coordination.

Road accessibility during floods remains a key concern requiring inter-agency collaboration for patient access. – Bernama