PETALING JAYA: A husband and wife have pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges after allegedly causing physical injuries to their 12-year-old daughter earlier this month.

Chew Kok Wan, 47, and Mak Wai Peng, 49, were jointly charged before Judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin at the Sessions Court here today for the alleged abuse, which reportedly occurred around 7.30am on May 18 at a condominium in Lorong Kenari, Bayan Lepas.

The couple faces charges under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

According to New Straits Times, deputy public prosecutor Lim Jin Hong proposed bail at RM20,000 each, but defence counsel V. Parthipan requested a lower amount, citing the couple’s financial responsibilities and medical challenges.

He said Chew, a factory supervisor, earns RM5,500 monthly while Mak, a project manager with a RM7,000 income, is undergoing treatment following early-stage ovarian cancer surgery.

They also look have another teenager, 15 and look after an elderly family, alongside car and housing loan commitments.

The court granted bail at RM10,000 each with conditions that the accused must not contact the victim or prosecution witnesses. They were also ordered to surrender their passports and report to the nearest police station monthly.

The court fixed July 1 for mention. They were arrested last Thursday following reports of alleged abuse involving caning that left bruises on their daughter’s back.

According to police, the incident took place at the family’s residence in Sungai Ara and came to light after the girl complained of pain at school.

A school counsellor discovered visible injuries, prompting the principal to lodge a police report.