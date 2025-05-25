‘Child sex abuse leaves scars that do not fade’

PETALING JAYA: Child abuse and neglect remain deeply troubling issues in Malaysia, casting a long shadow over the lives of countless children.

In 2024 alone, one state recorded over 1,500 reported cases – a grim indicator of a crisis that shows no signs of slowing.

In the face of such harrowing figures, theSun spoke to two experts who have studied the matter extensively.

Both agreed that the psychological scars left by child sexual abuse run so deep that for many survivors, full recovery remains heartbreakingly out of reach.

Trauma from sexual abuse runs far deeper than physical harm and can severely disrupt a child’s mental and emotional wellbeing, said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia senior psychology officer Dr Zulfikar Ahmad.

“I’ve handled cases where the trauma is so entrenched, recovery feels almost out of reach. We’re talking about nightmares, flashbacks – long-term scars that just won’t fade,” he said.

Zulfikar stressed that rebuilding trust is essential – and sidelining victims only sets back recovery.

To aid healing, he urged caregivers to create a safe, non-judgemental space and to involve children in decisions about their own lives, rather than making assumptions for them.

He criticised well-meaning decisions made without consulting the victim – like pulling a child out of school.

“Even with the best intentions, it strips away their support systems. It makes them feel even more vulnerable.”

On prevention, Zulfikar called for early sex education to help children recognise inappropriate behaviour.

In 2022, he was part of a team that developed Mekar, a child and adolescent sexual crime prevention module with the police in Johor.

The programme teaches schoolchildren to identify signs of sexual abuse and understand risks like grooming and sexually transmitted diseases.

He said children as young as three should learn about safe touch and body autonomy in age-appropriate ways, with the content growing more comprehensive as they mature.

Universiti Teknologi Mara social policy expert Prof Yarina Ahmad echoed Zulfikar’s sentiments.

She also raised alarm over incest cases involving victims as young as six.

“Abusers often target very young children. In some of the most heartbreaking cases, even mothers knew but felt helpless.”

Not all incest cases registered with the Social Welfare Department are reported to police. Yarina and other researchers found that many survivors never come forward.

The public is urged to report suspected abuse to the 24-hour Talian Kasih helpline operated by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry at 15999 or via WhatsApp at 019-261 5999.