Parents weigh risks of stacked learning facilities

PETALING JAYA: Plans to introduce vertical schools in large-scale housing projects are stirring debate, with parents and the public weighing the convenience against concerns over safety, space and cost.

Nurul Hanim Zulkifli, 33, a mother of two, said having a vertical school within walking distance would make daily drop-offs and pick-ups easier.

“I like the idea of a school closer to home, especially in a busy city like Kuala Lumpur.

“But my biggest concern is safety. Kids running across multiple floors and using lifts – accidents could happen.”

Nurul, citing recent bullying cases nationwide, said the prospect of such incidents in high-rise schools was worrying.

“With tall buildings and crowded classrooms, I worry about severe bullying. The possibility of a child getting seriously hurt in that kind of environment is something every parent fears.”

She also pointed to potential financial implications.

“I think it’s a good idea, but people would be concerned about the cost. If I lived in a complex with a school built in, even a small increase in maintenance fees or housing costs – which seems likely – could make it harder for families like mine to cope.”

For those outside major cities, vertical schools appear less relevant.

Muhd Faiz Latiff, 34, from Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, said the concept is “more suitable for cities where land is scarce.”

“I’ve read about vertical schools, but honestly, it doesn’t make much sense for smaller towns. Here, conventional schools are simpler and more practical.

“Having schools close to residential areas is a benefit, but outdoor facilities remain essential. I don’t see how a vertical school with limited space can provide that.”

He added that logistical issues could also be a hurdle.

“If there’s no field, students may have to travel further to play sports, like in a community field. That could lead to extra costs.”

Young parents without children also shared their views.

Helmy Imran Hazmi Roslee, 26, said vertical schools are a smart solution for overcrowded urban areas but stressed that safety and traffic management must come first.

“In cities, where land is limited and schools are packed, vertical schools make sense. I can already imagine the chaos during drop-offs and pick-ups if everyone uses the same entrance. Traffic could get really bad, not just for parents, but for the entire neighbourhood.”