KUALA LUMPUR: The number of domestic violence cases recorded by the Royal Malaysia Police rose to 7,116 last year, compared to 5,507 cases in 2023.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said that following this, the need to amend the Domestic Violence Act 1994 and other related legislation would be reviewed from time to time to strengthen legal enforcement and control measures.

“At present, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is focusing on managing domestic violence cases through strategic cooperation with government agencies and non-governmental organisations via the establishment of the National Domestic Violence Committee.

“This committee plays a vital role in coordinating and monitoring issues and initiatives related to domestic violence holistically and comprehensively. This includes analysing case data, advocacy efforts, protection assistance, support services and self empowerment.”

She said this in response to a question from Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (PH-Port Dickson) on whether the ministry planned to introduce legal amendments to step up protection for domestic violence victims.

Noraini added that, recognising the importance of a strong family institution as the foundation of society, KPWKM is updating the National Family Policy and Action Plan to better reflect the current family structure.

“KPWKM hopes that a solid family structure and positive family values will indirectly reduce the number of domestic violence cases.

“Through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, KPWKM remains committed to tackling domestic violence. By leveraging multi-sectoral collaboration and synergy, all agencies and community levels can play their role in providing social support to those in need,” she said.