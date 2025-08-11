Parliament highlights PCG review and AI progress in today’s sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat session today will focus on reviewing the per capita grant (PCG) rate and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading) will question the Education Minister on revising the PCG rate, unchanged since 2002.

The current rate is deemed insufficient for school operations, particularly in rural areas.

Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) will inquire about the National Artificial Intelligence Office’s (NAIO) role in AI development.

He will also seek details on inter-ministerial coordination for AI applications.

Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN-Sungai Besar) will ask the Entrepreneur Development Minister about replacing the Cooperative Societies Act 1993.

The new Bill aims to address challenges in Malaysia’s cooperative movement.

S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) will question the Science Minister on the MySTI programme’s progress.

The ministry’s efforts to promote MySTI-branded products will also be discussed.

Post-question session, MPs will resume debating the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Seventy-eight MPs have already participated in the RMK13 discussions.

The RM611 billion plan, themed “Redesigning Development,“ was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The current parliamentary session continues until 28 August. - Bernama